Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.82 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameriprise Financial to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $29 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AMP opened at $245.06 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.92 and a 200-day moving average of $278.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $330.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

