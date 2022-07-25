AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded up $2.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.04. The company had a trading volume of 857,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,677. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

