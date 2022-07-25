Analysts Set Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Price Target at $6.06

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.06.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $5,334,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,713 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 889,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 302,621 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.24. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.40 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.