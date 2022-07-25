Analysts’ Upgrades for July 25th (ACU, AGM, ALV, AMN, BANF, CCXI, DQ, EPZM, EQBK, FC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 25th:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

