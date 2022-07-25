Analysts’ Upgrades for July 25th (ACU, AGM, ALV, AMN, BANF, CCXI, DQ, EPZM, EQBK, FC)

Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, July 25th:
Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.