Analyzing Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.4% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grom Social Enterprises and Cyxtera Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Profitability

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grom Social Enterprises -198.34% -45.98% -34.32% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -28.89% -5.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grom Social Enterprises and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grom Social Enterprises $6.30 million 1.27 -$10.15 million N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies $703.70 million 2.85 -$257.90 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

Cyxtera Technologies beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires and develops kids and family entertainment properties and related business opportunities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

