ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Gap Up to $31.75

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.75, but opened at $32.73. ANI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 1,257 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANIP. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $580.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.22). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,853,463 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,103,000 after acquiring an additional 166,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 775,299 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,523 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 571,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 435,873 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products for other companies.

