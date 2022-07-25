Apollo Currency (APL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.00 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $12.00 million and $821,620.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00099857 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00018206 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00237754 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00040922 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007900 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

