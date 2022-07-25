Apollon Limassol (APL) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $307,933.79 and $122,650.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for $0.94 or 0.00004276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00098573 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00234532 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007842 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Profile

Apollon Limassol (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,307 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency. The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en. The official message board for Apollon Limassol is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon Limassol using one of the exchanges listed above.

