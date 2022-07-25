Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AGTC opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies ( NASDAQ:AGTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.