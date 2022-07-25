Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $95.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 6.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Applied Materials from $174.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.73.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $101.67 on Monday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials



Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

