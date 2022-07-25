Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 62.97%. The business had revenue of $84.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arbor Realty Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ABR opened at $15.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 41.40 and a quick ratio of 41.41. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 227,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after buying an additional 2,103,266 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,718,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 174,344 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 714,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 171,698 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 435,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 143,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

