Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 317.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $73.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.91.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

