Arcona (ARCONA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.34 Million

Arcona (ARCONA) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $9,132.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arcona has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Arcona coin can now be purchased for $0.0876 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004550 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017208 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032254 BTC.
About Arcona
Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official website is www.arcona.io/index.html. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona.
Arcona Coin Trading
