Arcus Capital Partners LLC Invests $850,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 71,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $242.13 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.20. The company has a market cap of $69.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.88.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.