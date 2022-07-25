Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) were down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 739,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,896,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.
Argonaut Gold Trading Down 6.2 %
The stock has a market cap of C$291.40 million and a PE ratio of 40.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.
Argonaut Gold Company Profile
Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.
See Also
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
- Why Amazon and Alphabet are Post-Split Buys
- Big Lots Stock is a Value Play at These Levels
- Schlumberger: Another Reason To Bet On An Oil-Services Rebound
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.