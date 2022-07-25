Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) were down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 739,647 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,896,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.58.

The stock has a market cap of C$291.40 million and a PE ratio of 40.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.2112575 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total value of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

