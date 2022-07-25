Arizona State Retirement System Sells 227 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $15,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $354.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.52.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock worth $390,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.95.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.