Ark Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.92 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $59.89 million and $3.92 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 138,566,141 coins. The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.