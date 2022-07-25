Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $8.18 Million Stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Holly Energy Partners comprises approximately 5.3% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned about 0.34% of Holly Energy Partners worth $8,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HEP. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 312,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 74,475 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,962,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,339,000 after buying an additional 504,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Holly Energy Partners Price Performance

HEP traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.33. 803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,034. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.91. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

Holly Energy Partners Dividend Announcement

Holly Energy Partners ( NYSE:HEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 41.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Holly Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals, and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.