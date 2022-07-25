Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $946,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 280,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 205,495 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 362,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.83. 44,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,723. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.23 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.