Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Purchases 998 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Westlake Chemical Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,834,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,704,000 after purchasing an additional 422,405 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 247.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 227,492 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 538,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at Westlake Chemical Partners

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $836,685.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westlake Chemical Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

WLKP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

WLKP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.30. 201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,568. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.75%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.