Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,526,000 after purchasing an additional 369,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875,251 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,095,288,000 after purchasing an additional 100,386 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $851.79.

TSLA traded down $3.73 on Monday, reaching $813.00. 330,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,457,680. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $620.57 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $842.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.49, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $710.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $852.35.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

