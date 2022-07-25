Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Takes Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 56,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,000. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 3.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.2% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PSX traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,333,325. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

