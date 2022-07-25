Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several brokerages have commented on AUPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $33.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.20% and a negative net margin of 253.66%. The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

