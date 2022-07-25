Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 10,744 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 455.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $239.15 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.03.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

