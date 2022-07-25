Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000.

IOO stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average of $71.20. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $61.98 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

