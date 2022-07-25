Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 39,066 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,033,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,976 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,555,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,085 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,510,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,507 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

