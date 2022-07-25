Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 142,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 168,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $206.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

