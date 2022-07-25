Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $3.87 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 126.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,643 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 725,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 128,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 773,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $13.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.