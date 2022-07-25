Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.89.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $168.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day moving average of $213.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $455.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $242,713.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,499.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,504 shares of company stock worth $9,040,633 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

