Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Invests $2.13 Million in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of InvenTrust Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVT opened at $26.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.96. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Separately, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

