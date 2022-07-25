Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 1,854 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,797,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,452,000 after acquiring an additional 748,098 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,550,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 72,269 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,255,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,496,000 after acquiring an additional 792,002 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 901,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,542,000 after acquiring an additional 64,325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $52.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.53 and a 200-day moving average of $52.91. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $57.75.

