Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.21 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.21 billion and $577.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $21.88 or 0.00098861 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017990 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00233960 BTC.
- Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00040583 BTC.
- Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007794 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000163 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000251 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,914,956 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.
Buying and Selling Avalanche
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
