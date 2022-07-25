Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.21 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.21 billion and $577.24 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $21.88 or 0.00098861 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.77 or 0.00233960 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00040583 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007794 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 283,914,956 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

