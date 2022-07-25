Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.09 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.15.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

