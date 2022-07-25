B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$9.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark lifted their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.59.

B2Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.05 and a 1-year high of C$6.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.11.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$440.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,255.04. In other news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total transaction of C$28,421.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$267,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$20,457,410.25. Insiders have sold a total of 105,551 shares of company stock valued at $556,921 over the last quarter.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

