Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Shares Gap Down to $14.25

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.25, but opened at $13.82. Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares last traded at $13.80, with a volume of 225 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $890.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.96%.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

