Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Buy Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average is $31.75.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,319,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $501,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,587,722 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after buying an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

