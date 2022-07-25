Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Cut to $44.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Baker Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,026 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526,488 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,749,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,998,000 after acquiring an additional 219,149 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,291,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,037,000 after acquiring an additional 807,369 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

