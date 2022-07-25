Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) PT Lowered to €8.00

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €10.00 ($10.10) to €8.00 ($8.08) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

About Banca Mediolanum

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.