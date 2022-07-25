Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) PT Lowered to €8.00

Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Barclays from €10.00 ($10.10) to €8.00 ($8.08) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BNMDF remained flat at $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Banca Mediolanum has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.20.
About Banca Mediolanum
