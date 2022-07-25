Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Announces Earnings Results

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.93. 2,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,996. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.83. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $92.38.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,231,181.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BOH shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

