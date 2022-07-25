Bank OZK Acquires 1,204 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 73,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 85.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 41.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 64.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 63,531 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 104,260 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 11,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.81. 282,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,071,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $194.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

