Bank OZK Buys 267 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank OZK raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

BAH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $94.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

