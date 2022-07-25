Bank OZK Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bank OZK lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,858,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.06. 7,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $78.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

