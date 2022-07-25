Bank OZK Has $1.65 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bank OZK decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Nucor by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.28. 27,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.73 and a 200-day moving average of $127.46. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 30.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

