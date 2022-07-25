Bank OZK Has $317,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bank OZK reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Oracle were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 524,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $43,359,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 45,043 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,616,638. The stock has a market cap of $200.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.