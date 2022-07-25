Bank OZK Lowers Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bank OZK lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,899 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of Bank OZK’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.96.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.28. The stock had a trading volume of 37,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.02. The firm has a market cap of $362.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

