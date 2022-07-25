Bank OZK Purchases 800 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Bank OZK grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 46,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $660,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,173 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 46.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starwood Property Trust to $25.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of STWD stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $22.70. 25,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,187. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $26.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

