Bank OZK Sells 2,580 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bank OZK cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 1.6 %

MO traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,684,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

