Bank OZK Sells 8,000 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bank OZK reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 59,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.52. 4,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.11. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares in the company, valued at $92,735.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

