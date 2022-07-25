Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Makes New $251,000 Investment in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 128,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 429.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.39.

