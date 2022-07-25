Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Purchases 8,184 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for approximately 1.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO stock opened at $295.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.81 and a 200 day moving average of $311.99. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $251.01 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

